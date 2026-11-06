Techmediabreaks Why Trugolf Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG) Is 'One To Watch'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) TruGolf (NASDAQ: TRUG) is pursuing a strategic expansion into blockchain-based financial infrastructure through its pending acquisition of Polymath Research Inc., a developer of institutional-grade technology for regulated digital securities and tokenized real-world assets. The proposed combination would bring together Polymath's tokenization platform, purpose-built Layer-1 blockchain and digital asset administration capabilities with TruGolf's established golf technology business, which generated $5.0 million in revenue during the first quarter of 2026. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Polymath reported more than $132 million in tokenized assets issued, over 65 active issuers and more than 50 ecosystem partners, along with a backlog exceeding $1 billion in identified opportunities expected to convert within 12 months. TruGolf plans to maintain and expand its golf simulation software, hardware and franchise operations while pursuing opportunities in the growing tokenization market, including potential equipment financing and fractional ownership initiatives. The proposed acquisition represents a significant shift in the company's strategic direction, positioning it to combine its existing golf technology operations with institutional digital asset infrastructure.

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About TruGolf Holdings Inc.

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology – because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games (“Links”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform, E6 CONNECT, to connect golfers around the world. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

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