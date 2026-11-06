Greenenergybreaks - American Fusion Inc. (AMFN) Advances Texatron Fusion Program With Promising Test Results

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) American Fusion (OTCQB: AMFN) has reported new experimental results from its Texatron(TM) fusion-energy development program, with high-voltage pulsed magnetic-field tests producing hotter and denser toroidal plasmas while maintaining stability against significant magnetohydrodynamic (“MHD”) instabilities during the experimental pulses. The company uses high-intensity magnetic fields generated by capacitor banks to rapidly compress plasma, seeking to increase temperature and density under a pulsed fusion architecture. The latest results are intended to advance this approach, with future testing expected to focus on quantitative measurements, repeatability, plasma stability and operating conditions relevant to the company's proposed deuterium-helium-3 (D–3He) fusion process. American Fusion is also developing a potential direct-energy-conversion system designed to convert expanding plasma energy into electricity through electromagnetic induction.

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About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The company is advancing the Texatron(TM) Fusion Engine(TM) aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications. The company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual-property protection and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance. For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron(TM) platform, visit AmericanFusionEnergy.

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