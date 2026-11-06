Techmediabreaks Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Brings Interactive Experiences To Major Sports And Entertainment Audiences

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) uses gamification and audience engagement technology to help brands, sports teams, content creators and businesses transform passive viewers into active participants through interactive digital and in-person experiences. Its product ecosystem includes Winfinite, a gamified marketing platform featuring customizable games; Filter Fan Cam, an augmented reality product that adds interactive visual effects to live-event experiences; and Drinkfinger, a partner offering QR-enabled beverage carriers that connect fans with games, promotions and event-related content. Versus Systems has worked with major organizations and brands associated with the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and NCAA, engaging more than 10 million customers and deploying its technology across thousands of events in multiple global markets. By combining interactive games, digital rewards and physical fan experiences, the company aims to help businesses strengthen audience participation, increase brand interaction and create more engaging consumer experiences.

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About Versus Systems Inc.

Versus Systems is a leading provider of gamification and audience engagement technology. Its platform enables brands, teams, and entertainment partners to create rewarding interactive experiences that transform how they connect with consumers worldwide. For more information on Versus Systems and its engagement technologies, visit VersusSystems.

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