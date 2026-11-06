2032 Forecast: Copper Demand Could Reach 34 Million Tons

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The global demand for copper is projected to rise to over 34 million tons by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.68%. This is according to a report by international market intelligence firm, Mordor Intelligence. The anticipated expansion reflects the red metal's growing importance across industrial manufacturing, renewable energy, electricity networks, electric vehicles, and urban infrastructure.

As exploration and mine development companies like Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE American: CNL) (TSX: CNL) advance their projects, future supply could be boosted to...

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