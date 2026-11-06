Platinum Tops $1,800 As Spot Prices Climb

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Platinum prices have exceeded $1,800 per ounce since this month began, marking their highest levels since late 2011 and reviving interest in a metal that spent years underperforming gold. The rally has also prompted Bank of America to revise its outlook, reflecting the strength of a market increasingly shaped by industrial demand and limited supply.

All the same, mine developers like Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) are likely to wait...

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