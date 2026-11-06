Miningnewsbreaks Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) CEO Details Permitting Progress And Development Timeline In Featured Podcast

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) and may include paid advertising.

Lahontan Gold (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) is advancing plans to restart its past-producing Santa Fe Mine in Nevada, with CEO Kimberly Ann outlining key development milestones and a targeted 2027 construction timeline during a recent CEO interview. The company has been working through the permitting process for approximately three and a half years and expects an updated preliminary economic assessment to provide the final engineering details needed for its mine permit application, with permitting targeted for the second quarter of 2027. Lahontan also recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire Emergent Metals Corp., which would give it full ownership of the West Santa Fe project, eliminate approximately $1.73 million in future payments and certain royalty obligations, and add the adjoining New York Canyon project. Meanwhile, the company is conducting exploration drilling at West Santa Fe, targeting an initial mineral resource estimate by year-end, while advancing financing and engineering plans for the Santa Fe restart.

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About Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold is a Nevada-focused mine development company advancing a portfolio of four gold and silver projects in mining-friendly Nevada's prolific Walker Lane. The company's primary focus is the restart of its flagship, the 28.3 km2 Santa Fe Mine project, with a targeted return to production in 2027 more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LGCXF are available in the company's newsroom at

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