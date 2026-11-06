Miningnewsbreaks Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) Strengthens Mine-To-Mill Strategy Through Ocean Partners Agreement

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) and may include paid advertising.

LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) is advancing plans to restart gold production at its fully permitted and refurbished Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec, while progressing its nearby Swanson Gold Project. The company has signed a definitive gold and silver purchase agreement with Ocean Partners UK Limited, establishing a commercial framework for the purchase of precious metals produced from a planned bulk sample at the Swanson project. Under the agreement, Ocean Partners will purchase 100% of the gold and silver produced, with LaFleur eligible to request up to US$5 million in working capital financing beginning Jan. 1, 2027, subject to customary conditions. The non-secured advance would be repaid through deductions from precious metals deliveries, without equity dilution, warrants, or facility fees. The agreement supports LaFleur's integrated mine-to-mill strategy, leveraging its existing processing infrastructure to advance project development, evaluate the Swanson deposit, and establish a pathway toward future gold production in Québec's Abitibi Gold Belt.

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About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The company's principal assets include its Swanson Gold Project and the wholly owned Beacon Gold Mill, which together support its strategy to advance toward gold production and pursue additional exploration and processing opportunities. The Swanson Gold Project encompasses a substantial land package hosting the Swanson, Bartec and Jolin targets, together with other gold and critical-metal showings. The company is advancing the project through exploration and development activities. The Beacon Gold Mill is a permitted gold processing facility with a capacity of approximately 750 tonnes per day and is currently in the final stages of recommissioning. LaFleur Minerals intends to leverage the facility to process mineralized material from Swanson and evaluate custom milling opportunities for other regional mining projects.

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