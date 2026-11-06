Networknewsbreaks Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) Expands Portfolio With Option To Acquire Melba North Property

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) and may include paid advertising.

Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) has entered into a three-year option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Melba North rare earth element property in northern Ontario, expanding its land position adjacent to its Hopkins REE project. Covering approximately 3,360 hectares, Melba North is underlain by the Clay-Howells Alkalic Rock Complex, which is associated with rare earth mineralization. A 2025 assessment report covering claims included in the option agreement documented 49 samples containing more than 0.17% total rare earth element oxides (“TREO”), including six exceeding 0.50%. Powermax plans to integrate historical drilling results with existing geological, sampling and geophysical data to identify priority targets and evaluate opportunities for follow-up drilling across the two properties.

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About Powermax Minerals Inc.

Powermax Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on rare earth element projects in North America.

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