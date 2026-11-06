Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Designs Of Our Times


Date: 2026-11-06 11:05:53

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Museums Chairperson HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, Minister of Social Development and Family HE Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi, and designers from FROMM at the opening day of Design Doha Biennial 2026 at Fereej Al Asmakh over the weekend.

MENAFN06112026000067011011ID1111927865


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search