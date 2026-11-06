Designs Of Our Times
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Museums Chairperson HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, Minister of Social Development and Family HE Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi, and designers from FROMM at the opening day of Design Doha Biennial 2026 at Fereej Al Asmakh over the weekend.
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