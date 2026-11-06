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Deputy PM Holds Phone Call With US Secretary Of War


Date: 2026-11-06 11:05:53

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan al-Thani held a phone call yesterday with Secretary of War of the United States of America Pete Hegseth.

During the call, they discussed topics of mutual interest to both sides as well as ways to strengthen and develop them.

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Gulf Times

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