Put Down The Screens, Take Children To Nature, Earthna Chief Urges

MENAFN - Gulf Times) With children increasingly spending time on digital devices, Earthna executive director Dr Gonzalo Castro de la Mata is urging families to embrace outdoor experiences and introduce younger generations to Qatar's natural environment, particularly its mangrove forests, as Qatar Sustainability Week concludes its 11th edition today.

Led by Earthna Centre for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation, the week-long initiative brings together organisations, institutions and communities through educational programmes, workshops, exhibitions and discussions to highlight sustainability challenges and promote environmental responsibility.

Speaking to Gulf Times on the sidelines of the Middle East's first public screening of the documentary Becoming Nature Positive at Bin Jelmood House in Msheireb recently, the Earthna chief said Qatar's mangroves offer families an excellent opportunity to connect with nature, especially as the weather cools and outdoor activities become more enjoyable.

“I think there are lots of opportunities for families and children in Qatar to interact with nature, and the mangroves are a wonderful opportunity,” said Dr Castro de la Mata.“Earthna is working with the Ministry of

Environment and Climate Change on a national programme to restore mangroves, with community participation and public education forming important parts of the initiative.”

The programme encourages families to visit these natural habitats, learn about their ecological importance and interact with people who can explain how mangroves support the environment.“We have a very strong component of community participation and public education, so children and families can go and visit the mangroves and interact with them,” he said.“We have people there who can explain what mangroves are and why they are so important.”

Dr Castro de la Mata particularly hopes parents will use QSW as an opportunity to introduce children to the natural environment, rather than letting them spend most of their free time on electronic devices.“There is nothing worse than a child growing up just looking at the screen or the phone or the TV when there are so many amazing things to explore in the nature that Qatar has to offer,” he told Gulf Times.

“Especially during cooler months, I would love parents and families to use this opportunity to really bring their children to interact with nature,” he added.

Among the country's accessible natural attractions are Al Thakhira Mangroves and Purple Island. With the cooler season approaching, these destinations offer opportunities for kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, walking, and bird-watching, allowing visitors to experience Qatar's coastal ecosystems firsthand.

“Mangroves play an important role in protecting the environment. Their extensive root systems provide shelter and breeding grounds for fish and other marine life, help filter sediments and pollutants, and protect coastlines from erosion. They also absorb and store carbon,” Dr Castro de la Mata said.

Led by Earthna, Qatar's National Flagship Initiative for Mangrove Restoration is a five-year programme running from 2023 to 2028. It aims to restore and expand the country's mangrove ecosystems, strengthen coastal resilience and develop restoration approaches suited to the region's hot, arid conditions. One of its key targets is to restore 40 hectares of mangroves across selected coastal sites.

Dr Castro de la Mata noted that mangrove loss has been a global concern, but growing recognition of their environmental importance has encouraged countries to invest in restoration.“Anywhere in the world, mangroves have been destroyed and disappeared, but now there is a consensus globally about the importance of mangroves,” he said, adding that Qatar is working towards recovering its mangrove ecosystems.

For families heading out to enjoy Qatar's natural surroundings, explore and leave these habitats protected for the next generation. A visit to the mangroves can be more than a weekend escape; it can be a child's first step towards becoming a more nature-conscious individual.

As part of QSW, visitors to Gewan Island, Plot 4, can also learn about the country's mangrove restoration efforts through information sessions, videos, interactive resources, bilingual educational materials and games developed in collaboration with Earthna.

Families can find more information about the initiative and related activities through Earthna's website and the QSW website.