Qatar Shifts Industrial Zone Focus To Drive FDI, Boost Non-Hydrocarbon Exports

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Industrial and logistics zones in Qatar are transitioning from traditional land allocation to an integrated investment-enablement model designed to accelerate foreign direct investment, according to an industry expert.

Speaking in an interview with Oxford Business Group, Economic Zones Company (Manateq) chairman and CEO Khalid bin Ahmad al-Obaidli said national efforts are aligned under the Third National Development Strategy to support efficient investment deployment.

He noted that industrial land and logistics infrastructure are being structured to support Qatar's target of attracting $100bn in foreign direct investment by 2030.

“Within this framework, industrial and logistics zones are being developed to support the efficient deployment of investment attracted at the national level,” al-Obaidli stated.

The focus, he explained, centres on shortening time to market, improving capital efficiency, and aligning infrastructure with prioritized manufacturing and logistics value chains.

Addressing export competitiveness, al-Obaidli emphasised the role of last-mile logistics, given Qatar's position as a regional gateway.

He stated that co-locating light manufacturing with distribution infrastructure shortens fulfilment cycles, improves inventory management, and reduces unit costs for high-value exports.

“Co-locating light manufacturing with advanced warehousing and distribution infrastructure can shorten fulfilment cycles, improve inventory management and reduce unit logistics costs. These factors influence export competitiveness, particularly for time-sensitive and higher-value goods,” he pointed out.

Al-Obaidli also said,“The focus is on developing supply chain ecosystems rather than standalone facilities,” he added, noting that cluster-based models strengthen export resilience and position Qatar as a regional production hub.

According to market projections, Qatar's logistics sector is anticipated to grow by 7.1% annually through 2027.

Al-Obaidli pointed out that capturing this growth requires aligning industrial land planning with multimodal connectivity across ports, airports, and transport corridors to minimise dwell times.

“Sustainability considerations are incorporated at the design stage through energy-efficient infrastructure, shared utilities and more efficient land utilisation. These measures are both environmental considerations and practical tools for managing long-term operating costs,” al-Obaidli emphasised.

To support small and medium-sized enterprises, al-Obaidli highlighted strategies designed to lower initial capital barriers while offering access to expansion-ready infrastructure.

“Serviced plots, ready-built units, phased expansion options, and shared facilities allow smaller firms to begin operations at a manageable scale, test market demand, and expand capacity over time without relocation or operational disruption,” he explained.

Regarding international tax reforms, al-Obaidli observed that investors now prioritise operational efficiency, regulatory predictability, and ecosystem strength over fiscal incentives alone.

Al-Obaidli added:“In response, operators of economic and industrial zones are focusing more on governance frameworks, streamlined administrative processes, infrastructure quality and connectivity to regional markets. Access to skilled labour, ease of doing business, and policy stability are also becoming increasingly important considerations.”