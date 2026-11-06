Design Doha Biennial Turns The Spotlight On Region's Creative Talent

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, inaugurated the Design Doha Biennial 2026, bringing together designers, craftspeople and creative practitioners from the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and beyond.

Running until January 31, 2027, the second edition features 20 exhibitions, new design commissions, public installations and cultural programmes exploring how traditional knowledge and craftsmanship can shape the future of contemporary design.

The biennial examines how traditional practices continue to inspire contemporary design, materials and production methods. Events are taking place across Doha, with the historic district of Fereej Al Asmakh serving as the main hub, while Msheireb Downtown Doha hosts the flagship exhibition, 'Arab Design Now 2026'.





HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani viewing Floa, an installation featured in Arab Design Now 2026, the headline exhibition of Design Doha Biennial 2026. PICTURES: Qatar Museums

Design Doha Biennial Director Fahad al-Obaidly said the event celebrates the region's creative talent and rich knowledge, providing a platform for designers, craftspeople and communities to exchange ideas, develop new work and engage with the public.

Artistic Director Glenn Adamson said the biennial presents design as a form of knowledge that evolves across generations and cultures, highlighting the connection between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary creative practices.





An installation view of Silk Oasis by Tunisian artist Mohamed Amine Hamouda, featured at Design Doha 2026.

The flagship exhibition, curated by Noura al-Sayeh, brings together 81 designers, craftspeople and makers, featuring 78 newly commissioned works and 17 specially commissioned films. It explores the relationship between traditional skills and contemporary design across five thematic sections.

The exhibition is accompanied by the launch of the second volume of“Arab Design Now”.

A further 19 exhibitions across Fereej Al Asmakh and other locations in Doha have been organised in collaboration with regional and international institutions and creative partners.





Emii Alrai's Sprites of the Crest (2026), a mixed-media sculptural installation combining cast bronze, white marble jesmonite, sand, steel, clay, copper and other materials. On view at Design Doha 2026.

Highlights include“The Planter” by Mexican designer Fernando Laposse, presented as part of the Qatar-Canada and Mexico Year of Culture 2026, exploring connections between the desert environments of Mexico and Qatar.

Other featured projects include“Aslan's Love Story” by the Turquoise Mountain Foundation, celebrating Palestinian craft traditions, and“Post Oil 2026”, an initiative by Saudi Modern and executed by Bricklab, examining materials that have transformed the Gulf's built environment.

The programme also features an initial vision for the regeneration of Al Khor's historic centre developed following two years of consultations with the local community.





An installation view of Ancestral Crafts, Timeless Fashion by Mashael al-Naimi, presented at Design Doha 2026. The exhibition explores the relationship between traditional craftsmanship, cultural heritage and contemporary fashion.

Displayed across three traditional houses in Fereej Al Asmakh, the project includes a full-scale canopy designed by Kere Architecture and invites visitors to contribute ideas to the next phase of the Al Khor Heritage Trail project.

The biennial aims to highlight the region's design heritage while encouraging creative exchange, innovation and new approaches to the future of design and cultural production.