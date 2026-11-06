Two People Killed As Small Plane Crashed In Northeast Of Germany

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: Two people were killed on Friday when a small German plane crashed onto a highway northeast of the city of Magdeburg.

In a statement, police indicated that preliminary investigations show the aircraft did not collide with any vehicles on the A2 highway. The crash occurred between the town of Burg and the Krahenberge highway rest area, with the aircraft catching fire upon impact.

The police have not yet disclosed the cause of the accident, as an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is still underway.