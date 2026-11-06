Over 15 Million Sudanese Need Urgent Aid: UN

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Khartoum: The United Nations has warned that about 15.4 million people in Sudan urgently need emergency shelter and essential household items, including millions who have chosen to return to their areas of origin.

In a joint statement, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that the conflict in Sudan is deepening civilian suffering three and a half years after it began. Shifting front lines are forcing more families to flee, leaving many without shelter amid a severe funding shortfall.

The two organizations explained that, because of funding constraints, humanitarian agencies can prioritize assistance for just 10 per cent of those in need, leaving a vast gap between growing needs and the resources available to respond.

In remarks to reporters, Deputy Representative of UNHCR in Sudan Abubakarr Jalloh noted that three out of every four displaced people in the country are women and children. He added that El Nino had brought far less rain to Sudan this year, affecting harvesting across Darfur, Kordofan, and many other areas that are already impacted by the ongoing fighting.

Although Sudan faces the world's largest displacement crisis, its 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan remains severely underfunded, having received only 47 per cent of the US$2.9 billion required.