Bird Flu Positive Wild Goose Found In Eastern German State Of Brandenburg

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Berlin: A wild goose in eastern Germany's Brandenburg state has tested positive for bird flu, the German Ministry of Agriculture, Food, Environment and Consumer Protection said on Friday.

The infected goose was found in the state's Oder-Spree district, and the positive test result was confirmed by the Friedrich Loeffler Institute (FLI), Germany's federal animal health research institute, the ministry said in a statement.

It is the first officially confirmed case of bird flu in Brandenburg this autumn.

The FLI expects bird flu detections in poultry and wild birds across Germany to increase further in November.

The ministry warned that autumn bird migration increases the risk of the virus spreading from wild birds to poultry farms and urged poultry farmers, particularly those keeping birds outdoors, to strictly follow biosecurity measures.