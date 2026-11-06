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Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defense Affairs Holds Phone Call With US Secretary Of War


Date: 2026-11-06 11:03:04

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani held a phone call on Friday with Secretary of War of the United States of America HE Pete Hegseth.

During the call, they discussed topics of mutual interest to both sides as well as ways to strengthen and develop them.

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The Peninsula

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