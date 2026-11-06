Qatar Responds To False Claims About PM's Remarks On US-Iran Talks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The International Media Office Qatar has issued a statement refuting reports circulating online about the United States and Iran negotiations.

It said that online reports claiming that His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs had stated that the United States and Iran had failed to reach an agreement were false and misleading.

It added, "His Excellency's remarks have been deliberately distorted by those who benefit from continued war and instability in our region. Many of these claims are being spread by fake accounts trying to undermine diplomatic efforts and push for further escalation. This is deeply irresponsible."

His Excellency stated today that both sides are continuing to work towards a deal.

Advisor to the Prime Minister and official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari shared a video of the Prime Minister on X, reiterating that both sides remain committed to reaching an agreement.

"We categorically reject these attempts to mislead public opinion and undermine diplomatic efforts at this sensitive time," Dr Al-Ansari said.

He further noted that Qatari mediators remain in close coordination with the United States and Iran to support ongoing negotiations.

