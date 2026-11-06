Secretary Rubio's Travel To France

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Paris, France November 8-10. The Secretary will attend the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting, where he will advance American interests in engagements with his G7 counterparts.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.