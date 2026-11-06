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Secretary Rubio's Travel To France

Secretary Rubio's Travel To France


Date: 2026-11-06 11:02:35

(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Paris, France November 8-10. The Secretary will attend the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting, where he will advance American interests in engagements with his G7 counterparts.

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U.S. Department of State

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