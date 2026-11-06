U.S. Department Of State Announces Selection For The 2027 Venice Architecture Biennale

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the Department of State announced the selection of The University of Miami School of Architecture to represent the United States at the 20th Venice Architecture Biennale. The 2027 U.S. Pavilion exhibition, Earth Craft, is organized by Lead Curator Germane Barnes, Associate Professor and Director of the Master of Architecture Graduate Program at the University of Miami School of Architecture and Principal of Studio Barnes. The exhibition will look at how American architecture is shaped by the land and the people who build on it. It will follow earthen materials, including brick, rammed earth, adobe, and concrete masonry, from the ground to the finished building. It will also recognize the brickmakers, masons, and builders who used American soil to build the homes, schools, and public buildings found across the United States. The Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs supports and manages the official U.S. participation at Venice Arts and Architecture Biennales to showcase the excellence of American art and culture on the world stage.

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