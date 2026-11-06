Joint Statement On The Launch Of Trilateral Technical Planning Groups To Advance The Trump Route For International Peace And Prosperity (TRIPP)

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The following text was released by the Governments of the United States of America, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

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Today, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Brendan Hanrahan, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan, and Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov launched Trilateral Technical Planning Groups to advance the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), a multimodal transit route. This forum brings together policymakers and technical experts from our three countries to work collaboratively and contribute to long-term stability, economic vitality, regional connectivity, and commercial prosperity across the region, underscoring the landmark August 8, 2025, Peace Summit Declaration brokered by President Trump.

Demonstrating a shared commitment to turn vision into tangible progress, the parties agreed to inaugurate the first two Trilateral Planning Groups focused on transportation and electricity transmission. These technical planning groups represent a crucial step toward resolving complex technical issues and moving to the next phases of implementation, including connection with other regional infrastructures.

The sides reaffirmed their respective commitments to expeditious operationalization of all modalities of TRIPP.

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