MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

God, I'm so tired. I'm so tired of grieving. Of sorting through 'stuff'. Of clearing out.

And I'm definitely tired of No. On the job hunt side.

The last 3 weeks have been spent saying good bye to my brother. Clearing out his apartment, his storage units, and now sorting through items we brought home. The house is in shambles...again. And I felt like I was just making headway.

I'm so tired.

Before we left on the trip and then go re-routed on day one by my brothers unexpected passing, I was feeling confident about two different projects I had applied for. Two interviews for each. A 30 and 6 month game plan for each. Really felt connected and hopeful.

And today, as I'm writing this...another No from the last of those two jobs. Over a month of waiting, hoping.

The job market is tough. So many lay offs. I know I'm in a blessed position. The jobs I have are plenty to pay my bills. I've got housing and food covered.

But man, I want to feel productive again. Steady income.

Now I'm back to square one. Thankfully, I have 4 stable and steady clients. Plus, the probability of gaining even more work from a couple of them. But man, just want to stop having to constantly marketing myself. I've definitely learned the hard way over my now 20 years as a contractor not to put all my eggs in 1 or even 4 baskets as projects and clients can come and go with absolutely no notice.

Thankfully, my Rover gigs are picking up substantially. I have 4 different dog sitting jobs this next week. And am booked pretty solidly through the end of the year. What I wouldn't give to have land enough to open a dog sanctuary/kennel.