Ayodhya Decked Up With Flowers, Dazzling Lights As City Gears Up For 10Th Deepotsav

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Nov 7 (IANS) The holy city of Ayodhya has been beautifully decorated ahead of Diwali, with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple emerging as a major attraction for devotees arriving from different parts of the country to celebrate the festival of lights.

The temple premises, from its courtyard to the main entrance of Ram Lalla, have been adorned with beautiful lighting and elaborate decorations.

All the entrances of the Ram temple have been decorated with attractive floral arrangements, adding to the festive atmosphere. Special selfie points have also been set up for visitors, making the temple a major attraction for devotees and tourists.

The temple complex is witnessing a festive atmosphere, with colourful lights and floral decorations enhancing its grandeur on the occasion of Diwali.

The arrangements have been made as Ayodhya prepares to celebrate the 10th edition of Deepotsav on Saturday, with Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath scheduled to participate in the celebrations.

In the presence of revered sadhus and religious leaders, the Vice-President will formally inaugurate Deepotsav 2026. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

As part of the celebrations, 56 ghats along the Saryu River will be illuminated with millions of earthen lamps, while the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will be decorated with colourful lights. A symbolic lighting ceremony involving 101 lamps will also be held in the courtyard of the Ram temple.

CM Yogi will participate in several programmes, including the ceremonial welcome of Lord Ram, the symbolic coronation ceremony, Saryu Aarti and the lighting of earthen lamps.

According to the proposed schedule, the Chief Minister will reach the helipad near Ram Katha Park at around 2.40 p.m. He will witness the grand Deepotsav tableaux and participate in the chariot-pulling ceremony. He will subsequently shower flower petals over Ayodhya from a helicopter carrying representations of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lakshman.

The symbolic coronation of the three divine figures will follow, after which the Chief Minister will address sadhus and sants, religious leaders, residents and devotees at an event organised at Ram Katha Park.

He will then proceed to Ram Ki Paidi to participate in the Saryu Aarti and the ceremonial lighting of lamps. Projection mapping showcasing the life and story of Lord Ram, along with laser and drone shows, will be among the major attractions of the celebrations.

The 2026 edition of Ayodhya Deepotsav marks the 10th anniversary of the grand festival of lights, being organised a day ahead of Diwali on Sunday.