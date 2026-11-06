Shweta Tripathi Says Diwali Gifts Should Be Thoughtful And Useful, Reveals Her Love For Books

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi feels Diwali gifts should reflect the personality and preferences of the person receiving them rather than follow a 'one gift fits all' approach.

Sharing her gifting preferences, the actress told IANS that she loves receiving books and also spoke about her latest collaboration with Shringar for a bindi collection titled 'Jhilmil'.

“I think Diwali gifts should be useful. I don't like gifts that serve no purpose at all. Sometimes there are hampers and PR gifts, but I feel one gift fits all should not be the approach. If you are gifting someone, keep that person in mind. Of course, your personality as the person giving the gift matters, but so does the personality of the person receiving it,” Shweta told IANS.

The actress revealed what she wants as a present for Diwali.

'I love books, so if someone gifts me a book on every occasion, every season or every festival, I would be more than happy. This time, we have also done a little decoration at our shop in Santacruz,” she wrote.

The actress:“Team Batata Vada has collaborated with Shringar, a bindi shop, where we have designed bindis. 'Jhilmil' is the name of the collection, and it is a gift for anyone and everyone who enjoys a little jhilmil in their life.”

The actress has now reprised the role for Mirzapur: The Movie, which marks the franchise's transition from the streaming platform to the big screen.

The film brings back many of the franchise's popular characters, including Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, Rasika as Beena Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Abhishek Banerjee.

The film also features Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chaddha and Sonal Chauhan, among others.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written and created by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. The movie was released in cinemas on September 4, 2026, and has been receiving great response.

The original Mirzapur series premiered on OTT in 2018 and went on to become one of India's most popular crime dramas. Its second season arrived in 2020, followed by the third season in 2024.