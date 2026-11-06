Himani Shivpuri Receives Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman From Home Minister Amit Shah

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri is thrilled to have been honoured with the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman for her contribution to the film industry.

She received the prestigious state honour from Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the Uttarakhand State Foundation Day celebrations at Parade Ground in Dehradun on Friday.

Taking to her social media account, Himani Shivpuri shared a glimpse of the ceremony and expressed her gratitude for the recognition.“Suprabhat! Got a wonderful gift for Diwali! Was honoured to receive the Uttarakhand Gaurav samman from our honorable Home minister Shri Amit Shahji and our chief minister Shri Dhamiji! Im thankful to my matrubhumi for bestowing me this honour! My parents adhirwad and your love n blessings! In the words of Girda ji- Uttarakhand meri matrabhumi...” she wrote.

In the picture, Shivpuri can be seen standing on stage alongside Amit Shah and Pushkar Singh Dhami as she receives the honour, holding a framed memento and a cheque, with the dignitaries posing for the felicitation ceremony.

Talking about Himani Shivpuri's career, she has had a career spanning over four decades across films, television and theatre. Born in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, she made her film debut with Ab Ayega Mazaa, which was released in 1984.

Among her most remembered performances are her roles in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Khamoshi: The Musical, Hero No. 1, Deewana Mastana, Bandhan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

On television, Himani Shivpuri has also been part of many popular shows and is currently known for playing Katori“Katto” Amma in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.

–IANS

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