Scene Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya's Film Opens At Rs. 19.15 Crore, Beats Karuppu, Vishwanath & Sons

Suriya's much-awaited film Scene has registered a strong opening at the Indian box office. Released in theatres on November 6, 2026, the Tamil action-comedy collected approximately ₹19.15 crore net across India on its first day, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The film's India gross collection stood at ₹22.25 crore, while its overseas earnings contributed another ₹12 crore. This took its worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹34.25 crore on the opening day.

The Tamil version emerged as the biggest contributor, earning ₹16.15 crore net. Meanwhile, the Telugu-dubbed version added ₹3 crore to the domestic collection.

With the film arriving during the Diwali festive period, the strong opening gives it considerable momentum heading into its first weekend.

Suriya's Scene Beats Karuppu And Vishwanath & Sons

One of the biggest highlights of Scene's opening-day performance is that it has outperformed Suriya's previous two theatrical releases in terms of their reported India net opening collections.

RJ Balaji's Karuppu, which arrived in theatres in May 2026, collected approximately ₹15.50 crore net on its first day. The film eventually emerged as a major commercial success, earning around ₹310.12 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.

His August release, Vishwanath & Sons, also had a successful theatrical outing. The film reportedly opened with ₹15.35 crore net in India before going on to collect approximately ₹209.46 crore worldwide.

With ₹19.15 crore in its opening-day collection, Scene has moved ahead of both films. However, it still has a considerable distance to cover if it wants to challenge the biggest openings of 2026.

Jailer 2 And Jana Nayagan Still Hold The Top Spots

Despite surpassing his previous releases, Suriya's Scene has not managed to claim the biggest opening-day collection among Tamil films released in 2026.

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues to hold the top position with an India net opening of approximately ₹59.70 crore. Vijay's Jana Nayagan follows with ₹42.70 crore.

Meanwhile, Scene has also benefited from a promising response in overseas markets, with international earnings contributing ₹12 crore to its opening-day worldwide total.

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film features Suriya alongside Nazriya Nazim and Naslen. The story follows a police officer who is forced to revisit an unresolved case from his past, setting off a gripping investigation involving a contract killer.

Produced under 2D Entertainment and Zhagaram Studios, the film also features actors Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan and Gajaraj in important roles. Music for the film has been composed by Sushin Shyam.