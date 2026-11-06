4BR/3.5BA Brick Home W/Garage & Bsmt On 3± Ac In Spotsylvania County VA Set For Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

13010 Spotswood Furnace Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22407 (Spotsylvania County)

13010 Spotswood Furnace Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22407 (Spotsylvania County)

13010 Spotswood Furnace Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22407 (Spotsylvania County)

13010 Spotswood Furnace Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22407 (Spotsylvania County)

13010 Spotswood Furnace Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22407 (Spotsylvania County)

Move-In Ready All-Brick Home on 3± Mostly Wooded Acres -- Privacy, Quality and Convenience -- Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the auction of a 4 BR/3.5 BA brick home w/attached garage and partially finished walk-out basement on 3.05± mostly wooded acres in Spotsylvania County, w/huge multi-tier deck and screened porch, new roof, multi-generational living potential and the rare combination of peaceful, private living and exceptional everyday convenience on Thursday, November 19 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“Discover the best of both worlds - the peaceful privacy of a beautiful 3.05± acre wooded setting combined with the convenience of Fredericksburg living! This well-maintained, move-in-ready all-brick home offers quality construction, comfortable main-level living, and the flexibility of a partially finished walk-out basement,” said Nicholls.“This rare opportunity can be Yours at the price you bid.”“Enjoy 3.05± mostly wooded acres in a beautiful natural setting while remaining just a short drive from Route 3, Central Park, Spotsylvania Towne Centre, major shopping and dining destinations, medical facilities, and the many amenities of historic Fredericksburg. Convenient access to I-95, commuter routes, and VRE connections makes this location especially appealing to those seeking privacy without sacrificing accessibility,” said Kelly Strauss, auction coordinator.The auction's date, address and highlights follow below noted Strauss..Thursday, November 19 @ 2:00 PM EST.13010 Spotswood Furnace Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22407 (Spotsylvania County).Move-in-ready 4 BR/3.5 BA brick home w/attached garage & partially finished walk-out basement on 3.05± mostly wooded acres in western Spotsylvania County, VA.This home measures 4,000+ sf. (3,065± finished sf. above grade & 1,000± sf. below grade) and features an eat-in kitchen w/bay window (all appliances convey), living room, dining room, family room w/brick fireplace & built-in cabinets, screened porch off of family room, laundry room w/cabinets, finished upper level area (ideal for a study, studio, hobby area or guest suite), partially finished walk-out basement (2 doors) has large finished rec room with brick fireplace (wood stove) & wet/dry bar, full bathroom and tons of storage area. Attached 2-car garage (688± sf.) w/oversized automatic door & a walk-in door..Wood flooring throughout; like-new carpet in one bedroom, upper level and basement; tile in kitchen and bathrooms.Heating & cooling: heat pump; 2 fireplaces.Well & septic system (new water treatment system & current septic inspection); electric water heater.Covered front porch; screened porch; large multi-tier deck w/covered grill area.The home is currently serviced by a well-maintained gravel driveway. Atlantic Builders owns the adjacent 3-acre lots. When Atlantic Builders develops the adjacent vacant lots, this property will receive a new asphalt & gravel driveway at no cost to the purchaser. The existing driveway will no longer be in service. This is documented, approved and the documentation & plat will be posted in auction webpage..Other Features: chair rail; built-in cabinets/shelves; ceiling fans; new water treatment system; new roof; brick walkways; granite countertops in kitchen; main-level owner's suite w/walk-in closet; finished loft space has cedar-lined closet, shelving, cabinets, ceiling fan and skylights; tons of storage space.For more information, call Kelly Strauss (540 226-1279) or visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 58 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

Kelly Strauss

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

+1 540-226-1279

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4BR/3.5BA Brick Home w/Garage & Bsmt on 3± Ac in Spotsylvania County VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg News Provided By Nicholls Auction Marketing Group November 07, 2026, 03:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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