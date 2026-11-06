Mick Jagger Shares Hindi Caption As He Visits Rajasthan For Music Festival

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Rock legend Mick Jagger is currently in Rajasthan, India for a music festival and the Rolling Stones frontman even wrote a Hindi caption about how it is always an honour for him to visit the country.

Jagger took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures and videos from his visit to Jodhpur.

He wrote:“Always an honour to visit India as a patron for Jodhpur RIFF Music Festival.”

The rockstar then shared a caption in Hindi that read:“Jodhpur RIFF Sangeet Mahotsav ke sanrakshak ke roop mein Bharat aana hamesha samman ki baat hoti hai.”

Jagger has co-written most of the Stones' songs with lead guitarist Keith Richards; their songwriting partnership is one of the most successful in rock music history. His career has spanned more than six decades, and he is widely regarded as one of rock's most popular and influential frontmen.

Jagger is known as the lead singer and founder member of the Rolling Stones. Jagger has co-written most of the Stones' songs with lead guitarist Keith Richards; their songwriting partnership is one of the most successful in rock music history.

His career has spanned more than six decades, and he is widely regarded as one of rock's most popular and influential frontmen. His distinctive voice and energetic live performances, along with Richards's guitar style, have been the Rolling Stones' trademark throughout the band's career.

In 1989, Jagger was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Rolling Stones and, in 2004, into the UK Music Hall of Fame. As a Stones member and as a solo artist, he reached No. 1 on the UK and US singles charts with 13 singles, the top 10 with 32 singles and the top 40 with 70 singles.