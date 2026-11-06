New Italian Trade Commissioner Sees K-Food As Gateway To Broader Bilateral Trade

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 7 (IANS) The new commissioner at the Seoul office of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) said K-food could help open the door to broader trade ties between South Korea and Italy, particularly in the wine sector.

"We plan to focus more on the wine sector, which is such an important part of Italian culture," Raimondo Lucariello said in a recent interview with Yonhap News Agency, as the ITA marks the 100th anniversary of its founding.

Praising the popularity of Korean food globally and the country's vibrant cuisine scene, Lucariello said the agency plans to offer more wine-tasting classes tailored to South Koreans, whom he described as "great drinkers of soju," referring to the country's traditional distilled liquor.

He also pointed to the global popularity of Korean movies and music, saying Italy has much to learn from South Korea's success in promoting its cultural content internationally.

The ITA is a public agency tasked with supporting Italian companies in expanding their presence in overseas markets and promoting Italian products and businesses abroad.

High Street Italia, the agency's permanent Made in Italy promotional showroom and lifestyle complex located in southern Seoul, is a key part of such efforts.

It is the only showroom of its kind operated by the ITA worldwide, except for a similar yet smaller facility in Taipei opened just two months ago.

Lucariello, who has begun a four-year term as commissioner, said the Seoul showroom holds particular significance for him, as he had advocated for its establishment while working as a public official in Italy.

"In the long run, I clearly want to expand exports across all sectors," he added.

Italy exported US$6.66 billion worth of goods to South Korea in 2025, with its exports traditionally concentrated in luxury goods, fashion, food and industrial machinery. South Korea, meanwhile, has strengths in semiconductors, batteries and advanced manufacturing.

Lucariello said the two countries could generate new business opportunities by leveraging their complementary industrial strengths and creating synergies across different sectors.

-IANS

na/