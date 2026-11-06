Glasswise Extends Acoustic And Thermal Secondary Glazing Service To Period And Listed Properties Across The UK

MENAFN - GetNews)"Glasswise slim-line secondary glazing fitted behind an origial sash widnow in central London"London-based secondary glazing specialist Glasswise is making its free site survey and installation service available to homeowners and businesses across the UK, with a focus on period and listed buildings where replacing the original windows is often restricted.

London, United Kingdom - November 6, 2026 - Glasswise, a London-based manufacturer and installer of secondary glazing, has announced that its survey and installation service is now available to residential and commercial properties across the UK. The service is aimed in particular at owners of period and listed buildings, where planning rules and conservation requirements often prevent the replacement of original windows.

Secondary glazing adds a slim, independent internal window behind an existing one, leaving the original frame untouched from the outside. As a result, it is commonly accepted for listed buildings and properties in conservation areas, where double glazing may not be permitted.

Glasswise systems use slim aluminium frames with a 36mm outer profile, made to measure for each opening. For noise reduction, the company fits 6.4mm acoustic laminated glass and sets the gap between the existing and new window to suit the noise problem. For heat retention, the airtight construction of the secondary unit reduces draughts and heat loss through older single-glazed windows.

Each project begins with a site survey. An experienced installer measures every window and advises on the most suitable system, whether a horizontal slider, vertical slider, hinged casement or lift-out panel, before a fixed quotation is issued. Frames are powder-coated to match existing joinery, and every installation carries a 10-year guarantee.

“Many of the homes we work in have original windows that owners want to keep, but they also want a quieter and warmer room,” said Amanda Richards, Estimating Manager at Glasswise.“Secondary glazing allows them to do both, and extending our service across the UK means more owners of period properties can consider it as an option.”

The company serves private homeowners, landlords and commercial clients, including offices and other buildings where external noise or heat loss is a concern. Enquiries and survey bookings can be made through the Glasswise website.

About Glasswise

Glasswise is a London-based manufacturer and installer of acoustic and thermal secondary glazing, serving residential and commercial clients across the UK. Founded in 2014, the company's team brings more than 30 years of experience in glass and glazing, including compliance work for listed buildings. Its mission is to help property owners make their buildings quieter and more energy efficient while preserving original windows and architectural character.

Contact Information Company: Glasswise Contact: Amanda Richards Email: ... Phone: 0203 627 0198 Country: United Kingdom Website: