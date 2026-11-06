Ukraine Forecast To See Temperatures From 5°C Below Zero To 7°C Above Zero This Weekend, With Light Snow And Icy Roads

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the forecast was provided by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

“On November 7, light snow and wet snow are expected at night across Ukraine, except in the western regions, and during the day in the central, southern, and eastern regions. Some roads may be icy. On November 8–9, mostly dry weather is expected,” the statement said.

According to meteorologists, nighttime temperatures will range from 2°C above zero to 5°C below zero, while daytime temperatures will reach 0°C to 7°C above zero.

On Saturday, the weather will be cloudy with occasional clear spells. Light snow is expected at night across Ukraine, except in the western regions, and during the day in the central, southern, and eastern regions. Rain is also expected in the southern and eastern parts of the country.

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Some areas in the northern, central, and eastern regions may experience icy roads during the night and morning.

Winds will be northwesterly to northerly at 5–10 m/s, with gusts of 15–18 m/s possible in some southern areas during the day.

Nighttime temperatures will range from 2°C above zero to 3°C below zero, and from 1°C to 6°C below zero in the western regions. Daytime temperatures across Ukraine will range from 0°C to 6°C above zero.

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, Kyiv and the surrounding region will experience light snow in some areas overnight, with no precipitation during the day. Some roads may be icy at night and in the morning. Winds will be northwesterly at 5–10 m/s.

In the capital, nighttime temperatures will be 0–2°C above zero, with daytime temperatures of 3–5°C above zero. In the Kyiv region, temperatures will range from 2°C above zero to 3°C below zero at night and from 0°C to 5°C above zero during the day.