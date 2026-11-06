Bidding Set To Close On 3BR/1.5BA Colonial Home On .73± Acre Lot In Botetourt County, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

8347 Roanoke Rd., Fincastle, VA 24090 (Botetourt County)

8347 Roanoke Rd., Fincastle, VA 24090 (Botetourt County)

8347 Roanoke Rd., Fincastle, VA 24090 (Botetourt County)

8347 Roanoke Rd., Fincastle, VA 24090 (Botetourt County)

8347 Roanoke Rd., Fincastle, VA 24090 (Botetourt County)

3BR/1.5BA Colonial Home - Immaculate Condition - 0.73± Acres - Convenient to the Roanoke Valley - Set For Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the closing of online only bidding on a 3 BR/1.5 BA home w/partially finished basement and attached garage on.73± acres, a potential 4th bedroom, 3 porches/decks, fenced backyard and the many amenities of the greater Roanoke Valley on Wednesday, November 18 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“Don't miss this wonderful opportunity to purchase an exceptionally well-maintained 3 BR/1.5 BA home situated on 0.73± acres in beautiful Botetourt County,” sail Nicholls.“This immaculate property offers the perfect combination of comfortable living, additional usable space in the partially finished basement and attic, and a manageable homesite with room to enjoy the outdoors. Make plans now to bid and buy.”“Enjoy the charm and natural beauty of the Fincastle area while remaining conveniently connected to I-81, the Roanoke Airport, as well as the shopping, dining, employment opportunities, medical facilities, and amenities of the greater Roanoke Valley,” said Mark Mast, Auction Coordinator.The auction's date and property location, and highlights follow below.Online only bidding begins to close onWednesday, November 18, 2026 @ 1:00 PM (Eastern).8347 Roanoke Rd., Fincastle, VA 24090 (Botetourt County).3 BR/1.5 BA colonial-style home w/partially finished basement & 2-car attached garage on.73 +/- acres in historic Fincastle, VA (Botetourt County).The home measures 3,500 +/- gross sf. (above ground levels & partially-finished basement) and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey), living room w/fireplace, dining room, office with bookcases, attic (potential 4th bedroom, studio, bonus room or excellent storage), partially finished basement & attached 2-car garage (420 +/- sf.)..Hardwood flooring throughout; tile in kitchen & bathrooms.Heating: natural gas boiler/radiator & fireplace in living room; Cooling: window units.Public water; private septic system (septic was updated & repaired in 2019); gas water heater.2 covered porches and large rear deck.Gravel driveway; fenced backyard.Internet: T-Mobile fiber; Comcast cable.Other Features: in addition to all the kitchen appliances, 2 washers & 1 dryer, extra refrigerator and upright freezer convey; tons of storage space; level lot; all soffits & fascia recently painted; excellent neighborhoodFor more information, call Mark Mast (540-315-5958) or visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 58 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

Mark Mast

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

540-315-5958

...

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Bidding Set to Close on 3BR/1.5BA Colonial Home on.73± Acre Lot in Botetourt County, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg News Provided By Nicholls Auction Marketing Group November 07, 2026, 03:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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