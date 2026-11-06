'Mahakali' Makers Release Powerful First Single 'Aigiri Nandini' From Film

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 7 (IANS) The makers of director Puja Aparna Kolluru's eagerly awaited film, 'Mahakali', the highly anticipated next chapter in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), have now released the powerful first single from the film, 'Aigiri Nandini', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Composed, programmed and arranged by Smaran Sai, the track features powerful vocals by Anila Rajeev, Geetha Madhuri and Sai Charan. The musical arrangement seamlessly blends traditional devotional influences with a grand contemporary soundscape, bringing together an impressive range of instruments, including veena, flute, guitars, piano, tavil and mridangam.

Complemented by layered backing vocals and an expansive orchestral arrangement, every musical element adds to the song's intensity, creating an experience that is both spiritually evocative and musically powerful.

The rendition retains the timeless sanctity of 'Aigiri Nandini' while giving it a distinctive cinematic scale, allowing its devotional fervour and powerful message to resonate with a new generation of listeners.

Deeply rooted in India's rich spiritual and cultural heritage, the timeless verses composed by Adi Shankaracharya have found a grand musical expression in the song, which celebrates the fierce strength, divine energy and unparalleled power of the Goddess.

Aigiri Nandini's release has come at a time when there is growing excitement around Mahakali, particularly following the impressive response to Akshaye Khanna's powerful war cry teaser, which was released earlier. Akshaye's commanding screen presence and intense delivery had struck an instant chord with audiences, sparking conversations and building anticipation around the film.

For the unaware, 'Mahakali', which is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), is slated to hit screens worldwide on January 8 next year.

Presented by RK Duggal and produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under the RKD Studios banner, 'Mahakali' has been directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru. The film, which features Bhoomi Shetty in the titular role of 'Mahakali', will also feature Rohit Saraf in a pivotal role alongside Akshaye Khanna and Sriya Reddy.