Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Socks Warehouse In Sarai Rohilla, Multiple Fire Tenders Deployed

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) A major fire broke out at a socks warehouse in the basement of a building near Usha Mata Mandir in the Sarai Rohilla area of Delhi, prompting a massive response from the Delhi Fire Services. Firefighting operations continued for several hours, and cooling operations were underway after the blaze was brought under control. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

According to fire department officials, the incident was reported at around 11.36 p.m. on Friday at a building in Shahzada Bagh, near Usha Mata Mandir, under the jurisdiction of Keshav Puram.

Following multiple calls, fire tenders and emergency response vehicles were immediately dispatched to the location. Subsequently, a 'Make-4' emergency message was issued at around 12.01 a.m., following which additional firefighting teams were mobilised.

A total of three water tenders, three water bowsers, two breathing fire tenders, one mobile pump and one quick response vehicle were deployed as part of the expanded firefighting operation.

According to officials, the fire had broken out in a socks godown located in the basement of the building. The structure comprises a basement and a ground floor and is spread across approximately 550 square yards.

The fire was brought under control at around 4.50 a.m. on Saturday, following which cooling operations continued to prevent any possibility of the blaze reigniting. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

The incident was the third major fire reported in Delhi on Friday, adding to a series of fire emergencies reported in the national Capital ahead of Diwali.

Earlier on Friday, a fire broke out at a building housing a Kia car showroom and a garment showroom near Gate No. 2 of Saket Metro Station in south Delhi at around 3.26 p,m. Multiple fire tenders and emergency response vehicles were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze.

In another incident, a massive fire broke out at a four-storey commercial building in Gaffar Market in the early hours of Friday, on the occasion of Dhanteras. Around 20-25 fire engines were deployed to bring the blaze under control.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding the fire at Chain Wali Gali was received at Karol Bagh Police Station at around 1.28 a.m. Police personnel, including the SHO and night staff, immediately reached the spot and found the fire at Shop No. 13/21 in Puri Plaza, a four-storey commercial building dealing in mobile accessories.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the Gaffar Market incident.