Powerful Blast At Ghaziabad Police Outpost Food Delivery Worker Injured

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, Nov 7 (IANS) A powerful explosion was reported at the Vasundhara police outpost, located under the jurisdiction of the Indirapuram police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, officials said on Saturday.

The explosion occurred late on Friday night and triggered panic in the surrounding locality.

The intensity of the blast was such that it shattered the windows and damaged the air conditioning units installed at the police outpost, officials said.

The sound of the explosion was reportedly heard from a considerable distance.

No police personnel were present inside the outpost when the incident took place, according to the officials.

However, a 20-year-old food delivery worker, identified as Vishal, sustained injuries in the explosion. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi's Surya Nagar for treatment, police said.

According to the officials, Vishal, a resident of Arthala in Ghaziabad, works as a food delivery executive. He was making a delivery when the blast occurred, and the shattered glass hit Vishal.

Following information about the explosion, police personnel and officials from the relevant investigative agencies rushed to the spot.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, a forensic team from Ghaziabad and the bomb disposal squad were also summoned to examine the site, officials said.

Police officials, along with specialist teams, are investigating the incident from all possible angles to establish what triggered the explosion, they added.

The exact cause of the blast and the circumstances surrounding it remain unclear so far.

According to the police, the actual reason behind the explosion will be established only after a detailed forensic examination and analysis of other evidence collected from the scene.

An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.