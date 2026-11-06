French Embassy In India Celebrates Diwali With A Light-Hearted Video

French Embassy Celebrates Diwali

The French Embassy in India has shared a light-hearted video of its annual Diwali celebration, featuring embassy staff and Ambassador Dr Thierry Mathou, as it highlighted the cultural ties between France and India ahead of the festival. Posted on X on November 6, the 93-second video captures embassy employees playfully whispering rumours, checking emails and approaching colleagues for confirmation before revealing the occasion they are preparing for.

The clip then transitions to footage of the Diwali festivities, including the lighting of a traditional brass diya decorated with marigold flowers. French Ambassador to India Dr Thierry Mathou is seen lighting the ceremonial lamp and extending festive wishes to people on the occasion. Sharing his message, he said, "Diwali is a beautiful celebration of life, hope and new beginnings. May this festival bring joy to every home and continue to strengthen the bonds of friendship between France and India."

A whisper is spreading at the Embassy: is a Diwali party in the works? Operation Diwali is underway ️, and the mission is to uncover the truth! ✨ #HappyDiwali #शुभदीपावली - French Embassy in India (@FranceinIndia) November 6, 2026

Festival Schedule

The embassy's celebration comes ahead of Diwali, which will be observed on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The festival falls on Amavasya, or the new moon night, in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. The five-day Diwali celebrations begin with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will take place on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)