BJP Leader Attacks TVK Govt Over Police Officer Assault Incident

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran on Friday criticised the TVK government over an alleged attack on a police sub-inspector in Chengalpattu, accusing the administration of failing to maintain law and order.

Criticism of the Administration

In a post on X, he wrote, "Tragedy in Tamil Nadu where even the police lack protection: law and order in the pits under Joseph Vijay's 'TVK' Rule!" Nagenthran alleged that a man under the influence of ganja attacked members of the public near a police station and attacked a sub-inspector who was desperately fighting to save his life.

"In Chengalpattu, the state capital of Chennai, near a police station, a brute under the influence of ganja not only attacked the public but also dared to slash a police sub-inspector who tried to intervene, an incident that has caused widespread shock. The fact that a police sub-inspector himself has been pushed to the brink, desperately fighting to save his own life, stands as stark proof of how thoroughly law and order has collapsed in Tamil Nadu," he added.

Calls for Administrative Accountability

Targeting Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, Nagenthran alleged that the TVK government had failed in its administration and that criminals no longer feared the law or the police.

"The TVK government under the leadership of Mr. @TVKVijayHQ has utterly failed in its administration, creating an environment where criminals have no fear of the law or the police. The public is now acutely aware of the gaping chasm between lofty platform rhetoric and the harsh realities on the ground," he said.

He accused the government of lacking political maturity, alleging that it is disturbing the public peace. The everyday violent crimes unfolding across Tamil Nadu serve as blatant evidence of how public peace crumbles under a leadership devoid of basic administrative competence and political maturity!" he added. (ANI)

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