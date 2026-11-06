Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Will Rain Disrupt Kali Puja 2026? Check IMD's Latest Update

Kolkata and other parts of South Bengal are likely to enjoy favourable weather during Kali Puja 2026, with little chance of rainfall over the weekend. After the recent influence of a cyclone and a low-pressure system, weather conditions have started returning to normal.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, November 7 and 8 are expected to remain largely dry across South Bengal, including Kolkata. The sky may remain clear to partly cloudy, offering relief to people planning pandal-hopping, visiting Kali Puja celebrations and enjoying the festivities.

Sunday, November 8, is expected to be particularly favourable for outdoor celebrations, with no significant rainfall activity predicted.

Rain Alert After Kali Puja: Kolkata And Several South Bengal Districts May Receive Showers

While Kali Puja celebrations are likely to remain unaffected by rain, weather conditions could change shortly afterwards. The Alipore weather office has indicated the possibility of isolated light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on November 9 and 10.

The districts that may experience scattered showers include:

- Kolkata

- Howrah

- Hooghly

- North 24 Parganas

- South 24 Parganas

- East Midnapore

- West Midnapore

- Nadia

- Murshidabad

The possibility of thunderstorms is particularly noteworthy on November 10, when a few districts may witness light rainfall accompanied by lightning.

However, there is currently no forecast of heavy rainfall. Residents planning outdoor activities during Bhai Phonta should keep track of the latest weather updates, as isolated showers could affect travel and celebrations in some areas.

Kolkata Temperature Forecast: Mercury To Drop By 2-4 Degrees, Winter Chill Returns

Alongside the changing rainfall pattern, temperatures across West Bengal are also expected to decline gradually. The impact of the recent cyclonic system had temporarily disrupted the familiar autumn weather, but conditions are now becoming more comfortable.

According to the weather department, minimum temperatures in several districts of the state could fall by around 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

In Kolkata, the maximum temperature is likely to hover between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Residents may experience a slight chill during early mornings and late nights as temperatures gradually decline.