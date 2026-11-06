Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 7: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More

Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remain largely unchanged, with motorists continuing to pay different rates depending on their location. International crude oil prices, currency volatility, transportation costs, and state-level taxes are some of the variables that affect fuel prices in India.

According to the most recent statistics on petrol prices, retail prices have not changed much in any of the major cities. Petrol and diesel prices are routinely reviewed by oil marketing organizations (OMCs), which take other pricing factors and changes in the global energy market into consideration.

Fuel costs continue to vary significantly among the main cities. Retail prices vary across Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi due to variations in state taxes, dealer fees, and transportation expenses. As a result, various regions of the nation pay varying prices for the same amount of petroleum.

Petrol and Diesel City-Wise Rates - November 7, 2026