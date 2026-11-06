Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 7: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More
|City
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
Taxes are another significant element. Currently, national excise duty and state-level taxes apply to gasoline and diesel, which are not included in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework. This helps explain why fuel prices vary by state.
Before refueling, drivers are urged to verify the most recent city-specific gas and diesel prices, as local rates may differ.
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