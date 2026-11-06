Melas To Mithai, Diwali Lights Up US, Canada

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 7 (IANS) From Ramlila on New Jersey's Oak Tree Road to fireworks near Chicago and a street mela in Toronto, communities across the United States and Canada are marking Diwali with music, sweets and gatherings that bring the festival into neighbourhoods and shopping districts.

With Diwali falling on Sunday, November 8, the weekend promises temple celebrations, festive meals and illuminated public spaces. Earlier events have already brought families together in New York's Jackson Heights and New Jersey's Indian shopping corridor.

In Jackson Heights, Queens, the Indian Merchants' Association organised a November 1 mela on 74th Street, between 37th Avenue and 37th Road. The neighbourhood event listing advertised live music and a celebration for families and friends.

On Oak Tree Road in Iselin, New Jersey, gathering featured Ramlila, music and cultural performances at the Raj Jewels parking lot.

The celebration included a Ramlila by Pandit Satya Narayan Charka and 40 classically trained artists. Elaborate costumes, dance and English narration brought the story of Lord Ram to the audience.

Edison's annual Diwali festival follows on Saturday at Papaianni Park, with diya lighting, cultural dances, food stalls, free chai and mehndi, according to a Friday report by Patch.

More than 100,000 lights are planned, with a drone and fireworks show sponsored by Patel Brothers closing the evening. The township's theme,“Celebrating Diwali in America 250”, links the festival to the United States' 250th anniversary.

Jersey City will also host“Diwali Together 2026” at Exchange Place on Saturday, from noon to 7 p.m., according to its Office of Cultural Affairs.

In Chicago, Indian restaurant is serving chef Jeet Singh's festive specials through Sunday, with dishes ranging from raj kachori chaat to chocolate mousse with jamun.

In nearby Bartlett, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir has scheduled a fireworks and sound show for Saturday. Sunday's observances include Chopda Pujan, the blessing of account books to mark a fresh beginning.

In the Los Angeles region, the BAPS mandir in Chino Hills will hold a community festival on Saturday and Sunday, followed by Annakut and Gujarati New Year celebrations on Monday.

Carnival rides, a sweets shop and a light-and-sound presentation feature in the programme. Musical performances and interactive exhibits will trace the journeys of Nilkanth, the youthful name of Bhagwan Swaminarayan.

San Francisco is celebrating through Indian Restaurant Week, which brings together six restaurants in partnership with the Indian Consulate. Running through November 14, the event includes ROOH, Copra and New Delhi Restaurant.

In Washington's Columbia Heights neighbourhood, Tamashaa is adding sparkle to the dinner table with butter chicken finished with gold leaf, alongside rasgulla chaat and Daulat Ki Chaat.

The restaurant described its offering through Sunday, in an announcement published by PoPville, as“a Diwali menu that's part feast, part fireworks”.

Across the Canadian border, Toronto's Gerrard India Bazaar will hold its annual outdoor mela on Saturday evening, with a live DJ, dancing, sparklers and sidewalk sales. The Gerrard Street district has more than 125 shops and restaurants.

In Montreal and neighbouring Brossard, India Rosa's celebrations through Sunday include a wish tree where visitors can leave a wish or a few words for Diwali.

Mithai remains central to the preparations in Surrey, British Columbia.

Beyond neighbourhood businesses, Costco's US website lists a one-ounce, 24-carat PAMP gold bar in its 2026 Diwali series, named for Lakshmi and the sacred cow.

Diwali, widely known as the festival of lights, is observed by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists, with traditions and religious significance varying among communities. Lamps and lights commonly symbolise the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.