Engage PEO Acquires Florida-Based ASM PEO

MENAFN - GetNews) 10th Acquisition Since 2022 Adds to the Company's Continued National Expansion.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA - November 6, 2026 - Engage PEO, a leading professional employer organization (PEO) providing HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the U.S., announced its acquisition of ASM PEO, a Lutz, Florida-based PEO serving businesses in Florida and across the Southeast.

ASM provides payroll, human resources, workers' compensation, risk management and employee benefits services to small and mid-sized businesses. Its client base includes a strong concentration of employers in hospitality, food service and construction sectors where Engage has extensive experience. The acquisition broadens the range of businesses Engage serves in Florida and supports its continued national growth.

Founded and headquartered in Florida, Engage has grown into a top national PEO while maintaining a strong presence in its home state. The ASM transaction marks the company's 10th acquisition since 2022. In 2026, Engage was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the 10th time.

"Jim and Jenn have done a great job growing the business and we welcome the clients and employees of ASM to Engage. ASM adds a complementary client base in Engage's home state and strengthens the company's ability to serve a wider range of Florida businesses," said Jay Starkman, CEO of Engage PEO. "Engage has worked with employers in hospitality, food service and construction since its early years, and ASM brings additional depth in those sectors. Together, the companies can offer clients broader HR expertise and the resources of a national PEO."

"ASM has built its business around responsive, personal service," said Jim Moran, owner and president of ASM PEO. "Engage shares that approach while bringing broader capabilities across HR, compliance, benefits and risk management. That gives our clients access to more resources without losing the level of service they value."

"The businesses we serve often face complex workforce, compliance and risk issues that require timely, practical guidance," said Jennifer Parry, owner and vice-president of ASM PEO. "Engage brings added expertise in those areas and a service model that fits well with how ASM works with clients. I'm proud of what our team has built and what this combination can bring to the businesses we serve."

Jones Day acted as legal adviser to Engage PEO in connection with the acquisition. McDaniel Wolff acted as legal adviser to ASM. McHenry Consulting also served as the sell-side consultant to ASM.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Engage PEO

Engage PEO delivers comprehensive HR solutions to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide, sharpening their competitive advantage. Comprised of the industry's most respected veteran professional employer organization executives, certified HR professionals, and attorneys, Engage PEO provides hands-on, expert HR services and counsel to help clients minimize costs and maximize efficiency for stronger business performance. The company's superior service offering includes a full range of payroll technology and tax administration, employer compliance, health and workers' compensation insurance products, advanced technology, and risk management services as part of an extensive suite of HR services.

Engage PEO was among the first PEOs awarded the Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) designation by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), ensuring greater benefits for small and mid-sized businesses, such as tax advantages and financial protections. Engage PEO is also accredited by the Employer Services Assurance Corporation. Engage PEO was named to Inc. magazine's list of the 5000 fastest-growing companies 10 times since 2016. For more information on Engage PEO, visit .

About ASM

ASM is a leading provider of payroll processing, human resources, and outsourcing benefits that provide solutions for business owners. ASM has the human resources expertise, knowledge of payroll regulatory compliance, background in workers' compensation compliance, and tax administration skills to help you manage today's complex world of business.