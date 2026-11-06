Plumbing Heroes Warns Gloucestershire Households About The Hidden Damage Caused By Small Water Leaks This Winter

MENAFN - GetNews)Plumbing Heroes, a 24-hour emergency plumbing service covering Gloucester, Cheltenham, Evesham, Stroud, Cirencester, Tewkesbury and surrounding areas, is encouraging households to pay attention to small and hidden water leaks as autumn gives way to colder winter weather.

A minor drip or slow leak may initially appear harmless, but water escaping behind walls, beneath floors or from pipework can potentially cause damage if left unresolved. Identifying a leak early can also make it easier to locate the source before the problem becomes more disruptive.

What Are the Signs of a Hidden Water Leak?

Not every plumbing leak results in an obvious pool of water. Some leaks develop slowly in areas that are difficult to see, including beneath flooring, behind kitchen units, around bathrooms and within concealed pipework.

Warning signs can include unexplained damp patches, water stains on ceilings or walls, peeling paint, musty smells, reduced water pressure or the sound of running water when taps and appliances are switched off. An unexplained change in water usage can also be a reason to investigate further.

Plumbing Heroes recommends investigating unexplained signs of moisture rather than simply waiting to see whether they disappear.

Small leaks can be easy to overlook, particularly when water is escaping somewhere out of sight. Finding where the water is coming from and dealing with the underlying plumbing problem can help prevent a minor leak from developing into a more disruptive issue.

Why Can Water Leaks Be a Concern During Winter?

Colder weather can create additional challenges for household plumbing. Exposed or inadequately protected pipes can be vulnerable during freezing temperatures, while existing weaknesses in pipework, joints and fittings may become more noticeable.

If water freezes inside a pipe, it expands and can place additional pressure on the pipework. Damage may only become obvious once temperatures rise and water begins flowing normally again.

Knowing the location of a property's internal stop tap can therefore be particularly useful during a significant leak. Shutting off the water supply may help limit further water escape while emergency plumbing assistance is arranged.

24-Hour Emergency Water Leak and Plumbing Repairs

Plumbing Heroes provides 24-hour emergency plumbing and water leak repairs across Gloucester, Cheltenham, Evesham, Stroud, Cirencester, Tewkesbury, Malvern, Swindon, Witney and surrounding areas.

The service covers leaking and burst pipes, unexpected water leaks and other urgent plumbing problems, alongside boiler, central heating and drainage emergencies.

Plumbing Heroes is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including evenings, nights and weekends, for emergency plumbing call-outs.

About Plumbing Heroes

Plumbing Heroes provides 24/7 emergency plumbing, boiler, central heating and drainage services across Gloucester, Cheltenham, Evesham, Stroud, Cirencester, Tewkesbury, Malvern, Swindon, Witney and surrounding areas.

For further information about Plumbing Heroes and its emergency plumbing services, visit the official website.

Registered Address is at:

Plumbing Heroes, 1 Alvin Street, Gloucester, GL1 3EJ

Call: 0800 086 2073