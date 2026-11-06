Silver Aisle Gifting Premier Gifting Service To Send Gifts To Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - November 6, 2026 - Silver Aisle, a premium gifting platform founded by entrepreneur Yanika Amarasekara, continues to strengthen its position in Sri Lanka's gifting industry through carefully selected brands, high-quality products, and dependable delivery services. By combining thoughtful gift selections with convenient online ordering, the company helps customers locally and internationally celebrate meaningful occasions with confidence.

For Sri Lankans living overseas, sending a meaningful gift to family or friends can sometimes be challenging. Silver Aisle simplifies this process through a dedicated platform where customers can Send Gifts to Sri Lanka for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, and other special occasions.

A Commitment to Quality and Thoughtful Gifting

Silver Aisle's approach focuses on working with carefully selected brands and suppliers known for quality and presentation. Its collection includes elegant floral arrangements, handcrafted cakes, gourmet hampers, luxury confectionery, spa treatments, and dining experiences.

Freshness remains particularly important in its floral collection. Flowers are arranged locally, carefully inspected, and quality-checked before dispatch to ensure they arrive in excellent condition.

Every gift is selected with attention to presentation, helping customers express their feelings through products that reflect both quality and personal thoughtfulness.

Same-Day Delivery That Makes Gifting Convenient

One of Silver Aisle's distinguishing services is its commitment to timely gift delivery. Customers exploring same day gift delivery in Sri Lanka can choose from eligible products and arrange delivery without lengthy advance planning.

Orders placed before 2 PM Sri Lanka time for products marked as eligible for same-day delivery are delivered within Greater Colombo that day. Orders placed after the cutoff are scheduled for the following day. Delivery arrangements outside Greater Colombo can also be coordinated with the team.

Beyond timely delivery, Silver Aisle pays attention to the final presentation. Gifts are carefully wrapped and can include personalized messages, while doorstep delivery helps create a meaningful experience for recipients.

Corporate Christmas Gifting for the Festive Season

As the Christmas season approaches, Silver Aisle is helping businesses celebrate the festive period through thoughtfully curated corporate gifting options. Its seasonal offerings cater to companies looking to express appreciation to employees, clients, and business partners through carefully selected gifts.

For businesses exploring corporate Christmas gifts, Silver Aisle offers its German Christmas Hamper, featuring traditional German baked goods and savoury delicacies. The selection includes festive favourites such as marzipan stollen, Christmas babka, assorted German cookies, cinnamon buns, and traditional pretzels. Customers can choose between Standard and Luxe presentation boxes to suit their gifting preferences.

Companies planning Christmas gifts for corporates can contact Silver Aisle's dedicated team to discuss order quantities, preferred delivery dates, presentation options, and availability. Early enquiries are currently being accepted as the company prepares to introduce its wider Christmas collection.

Beyond seasonal celebrations, Silver Aisle also provides bespoke corporate gifting services, including curated gift bundles tailored to individual business requirements. These offerings allow organisations to recognise important professional relationships through gifts selected with care, quality, and attention to detail.

About Silver Aisle

Founded by tech entrepreneur Yanika Amarasekara, a Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2025 listee, Silver Aisle was created to bring a more thoughtful, elegant approach to gifting in Sri Lanka. Blending a passion for the power of technology with an impeccable eye for style, she created a sophisticated gifting platform unlike any other.

Existing at the crossroads of sophistication and sentiment lies the soul of our brand: quiet elegance, quality, and impeccable service. Every product and partner featured on Silver Aisle is thoughtfully curated for its timeless sophistication and effortless elegance, ensuring our customers can be the best representation of themselves when choosing the perfect gift for loved ones, near or far.