Bigg Boss 20: Kaashvi Hiranandani's Cryptic 'Final Act' Remark Hints At Breakup With Scoutop

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Gaming creator and content streamer Kaashvi Hiranandani has left fans wondering about the status of her relationship with Bigg Boss 20 contestant Tanmay Singh, popularly known as ScoutOP.

A recent livestream hosted by Kaashvi has triggered fresh breakup speculation after she made a series of cryptic remarks about their relationship, including references to a“final act” and“last dance”.

While speaking to viewers and ScoutOP's supporters, Kaashvi referred to their five-year relationship in a way that hinted at a possible sign that the relationship may have reached a difficult turning point.

She said,“5 saal hi toh the, auron ne toh...if you know, you know.” She then appeared to urge fans to separate the reality show from Scout's personal life and asked his supporters to continue watching and supporting him rather than getting consumed by speculation.

What caught even more attention was Kaashvi's statement towards the end of the livestream. She said,“To be very honest, this for me is final act and the last dance.” She immediately added that it was a matter involving two people and suggested that she would not elaborate further publicly.

Kaashvi and ScoutOP have reportedly been together for around five years. The equation came under intense scrutiny after Scout's growing closeness with Love Gill on Bigg Boss 20.

Scout and Love have maintained that their bond is sibling-like, but their frequent interactions and physical closeness became a talking point both inside the house and among viewers.

Kaashvi eventually confronted Scout and questioned his boundaries with Love during Weekend Ka Vaar. Following the confrontation, Kaashvi also faced criticism for some of her remarks about Love.

She later apologised, clarifying that her intention had been to hold Scout accountable for his actions rather than direct hate towards another woman.

She acknowledged that some of her words had been insensitive and said she could have expressed herself better.

Following Kashvi's appearance on Weekend Ka Vaar, Scout was seen visibly disturbed as she lashed out at him over his actions and eventually decided to distance himself from Love.

However, within two days, he resumed talking to her after discussing it with Qazi, with the two deciding to stop the massaging sessions while continuing to maintain a conversation.

Despite Kashvi's warning and repeatedly calling out their equation, Scout and Love have continued to hug, hold hands and share close moments, while calling it as their sibling-like bond.

–IANS

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