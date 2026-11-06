Gold, Silver Prices Today, November 7: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As buyers and investors closely monitor the movements of precious metals ahead of the Diwali celebrations, gold and silver prices continue to be of interest on Saturday, November 7. Demand for gold and silver purchases is anticipated to continue to play a significant role in the local bullion market as today is Choti Diwali. Prices for precious metals have fluctuated, according to the most recent market statistics.. This occurs in the midst of ongoing volatility in global bullion markets, where investors are keeping tabs on currency swings, economic advancements, and market mood worldwide. International spot prices, the rupee's value in relation to the US dollar, import taxes, and domestic demand are some of the variables that affect gold prices in India. India imports a significant amount of its gold needs, therefore changes in the international market may directly affect domestic pricing. Gold And Silver Rates For Today: City-Wise Prices on November 7

City 22kt Gold - Per Gram 24kt Gold - Per gram Silver - 1kg Delhi Rs 13,164 Rs 14,360 Rs 2,04,900 Mumbai Rs 13,149 Rs 14,345 Rs 2,04,900 Chennai Rs 13,139 Rs 14,334 Rs 2,04,900 Bengaluru Rs 13,149 Rs 14,345 Rs 2,04,900 Kolkata Rs 13,149 Rs 14,345 Rs 2,04,900

Customers who want to buy jewelry, coins, or bullion should research pricing from several jewelers before making a purchase now that the holiday shopping season has begun. When buying gold jewelry, it is equally vital to check the purity and hallmarking details.

While 24-carat gold is often selected for coin and bar investments, 22-carat gold is frequently marketed in jewelry. There are several purity grades of silver that are traded, and 999 pure silver is a commonly used standard.

Bullion rates can fluctuate depending on market conditions, so investors and jewelry purchasers should monitor daily price changes before making purchases.