Gold, Silver Prices Today, November 7: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More
|City
|22kt Gold - Per Gram
|24kt Gold - Per gram
|Silver - 1kg
|Delhi
|Rs 13,164
|Rs 14,360
|Rs 2,04,900
|Mumbai
|Rs 13,149
|Rs 14,345
|Rs 2,04,900
|Chennai
|Rs 13,139
|Rs 14,334
|Rs 2,04,900
|Bengaluru
|Rs 13,149
|Rs 14,345
|Rs 2,04,900
|Kolkata
|Rs 13,149
|Rs 14,345
|Rs 2,04,900
Customers who want to buy jewelry, coins, or bullion should research pricing from several jewelers before making a purchase now that the holiday shopping season has begun. When buying gold jewelry, it is equally vital to check the purity and hallmarking details.
While 24-carat gold is often selected for coin and bar investments, 22-carat gold is frequently marketed in jewelry. There are several purity grades of silver that are traded, and 999 pure silver is a commonly used standard.
Bullion rates can fluctuate depending on market conditions, so investors and jewelry purchasers should monitor daily price changes before making purchases.
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