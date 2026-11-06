Trump Offers Democrats Immigration, Tax Talks

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 7 (IANS) US President Donald Trump opened the door to working with Democrats on immigration and taxes after Republican midterm losses, identifying economic development as another area for cooperation.

Asked which Democratic initiatives he could support, Trump said there were several possibilities.

“I think a lot. I mean, I said before, immigration's one, tax cuts, or maybe certain things having to do with taxes to make it more convenient and better,” he told reporters during an evening airport gaggle in Florida.

“A lot of economic development initiatives we can do. I think we can do a lot of things together.”

Trump said some newly elected politicians wanted to meet him to discuss issues affecting their states. He mentioned Texas and South Carolina but did not identify the politicians or announce meetings.

His comments signalled a willingness to negotiate without setting out the immigration changes or tax measures he would support. He did not endorse a particular Democratic bill.

There was no specific pledge on H-1B visas, employment-based green cards or other provisions affecting Indian professionals and families.

The president's conciliatory remarks came alongside criticism of Congress over stalled legislation. Asked what he wanted accomplished before the new Congress took office, Trump urged senators from both parties to act.

He accused Democrats of voting as a bloc and some Republicans of obstructing legislation, while calling on Senate Republican leader John Thune to get measures moving.

Trump also pointed to judges and other nominees awaiting confirmation. He offered no legislative timetable for the immigration, tax or economic-development discussions.

The president acknowledged that Republicans had suffered a bad election, blaming Senate inaction and higher oil prices among other factors. He sought to distance himself from the outcome by noting that he had not been on the ballot.

His offer to discuss policy with Democrats came on the day he named Stephen Miller as his next White House chief of staff. During the gaggle, Trump praised Miller's loyalty and dismissed suggestions that the change reflected dissatisfaction with his team over the election results.

The November 3 midterm elections determined the membership of the next Congress, which takes office in January. Until then, the outgoing Congress remains responsible for legislation and Senate consideration of presidential nominations.