Champion Automotive Machine Shop Adds Cylinder Boring And Cylinder Head Service In Enterprise

MENAFN - GetNews)Photo: Champion Automotive Machine Shop Champion Automotive Machine Shop in Enterprise now offers cylinder boring and cylinder head work for automotive, industrial and farm tractor engines. Local drivers, truck owners and farmers can bring in a block or heads for an assessment before a rebuild.

ENTERPRISE, AL - November 6, 2026 - Champion Automotive Machine Shop in Enterprise now offers cylinder boring and cylinder head work for automotive, industrial and farm tractor engines. Drivers, truck owners and farmers can bring a bare block or a set of cylinder heads to the shop for an assessment before a rebuild.

The auto machine shop bores worn engine blocks to a true, round finish so pistons and rings seat correctly. A rebuild that holds power and oil control starts with that finish. The shop also still handles industrial engine rebuilds.

Key takeaways:



Champion Automotive Machine Shop has added cylinder boring and cylinder head work to its services.

The new service covers automotive, industrial and farm tractor engines.

Customers can bring in a bare block or a set of cylinder heads for an assessment before a rebuild. The shop serves the AL 36330 area and takes calls at (334) 393-5401.

What the new service includes

Cylinder boring starts with a worn engine block. The shop machines each cylinder back to a true, round wall. Pistons and rings then seat correctly, and the rebuilt engine holds its power and keeps its oil control. Cylinder head work comes alongside boring, so a customer can bring in the block, the heads or both.

From daily drivers to farm tractors

Every job gets an assessment before work begins. The shop takes daily drivers, work trucks and farm equipment. It also continues to rebuild industrial engines.

For owners in the AL 36330 area, that means a pickup, a tractor or an industrial unit can go to the same local auto machine shop for machining.

How to bring in an engine

Start by bringing a bare block or a set of cylinder heads to Champion Automotive Machine Shop for an assessment. The shop takes calls at (334) 393-5401.

About Champion Automotive Machine Shop

Champion Automotive Machine Shop opened in 2020 in Enterprise, Ala. The shop offers cylinder boring, cylinder head work and industrial engine rebuilds for automotive, industrial and farm tractor engines, and it serves the AL 36330 area. Learn more at championautomotivemachineshop or call (334) 393-5401.