MENAFN - GetNews) Dr Auto Tech has been named Top-Rated Auto Repair Shop for Hermosa Beach, CA in 2026 by Meritly. The recognition reflects a 4.5-star rating from 40 customer reviews for the European and exotic vehicle specialist.

Hermosa Beach, United States - November 6, 2026 - Dr Auto Tech, a Hermosa Beach automotive repair facility specialising in European and exotic vehicles, has been named Top-Rated Auto Repair Shop for Hermosa Beach, CA in 2026 by Meritly. The award recognises businesses based on publicly available customer feedback and ratings. Owner Vasken Manouelian leads the independent repair shop, which serves as an alternative to dealership service departments for owners of high-end vehicles.

The Top-Rated Auto Repair Shop award issued by Meritly is determined by public review records that reflect customer satisfaction and service quality. At the time Dr Auto Tech received the 2026 recognition, the business held a 4.5-star rating from 40 reviews. Meritly evaluates automotive repair facilities across the United States and publishes its findings at meritly. The rating system aggregates customer feedback to identify shops that consistently meet service expectations in their local markets.

Where can drivers find advanced diagnostics and repair for European cars in Hermosa Beach?

Dr Auto Tech provides advanced diagnostics, maintenance, and repair for all European cars, with particular expertise in high-end and luxury marques. The facility caters to drivers seeking factory-level technical capability outside the dealership network. Independent repair shops like Dr Auto Tech often provide comparable diagnostic accuracy and repair quality at different price points than manufacturer-owned service centres. The Hermosa Beach location attracts customers from surrounding coastal communities who own vehicles requiring specialised knowledge and equipment.

Services and specialisations

The shop's primary focus is advanced diagnostics, maintenance, and repair for Range Rover and Land Rover vehicles. Dr Auto Tech also maintains extensive experience servicing Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Volkswagen, and Porsche Cayenne, alongside select exotic and high-end non-European models such as Lexus. General repair services include brakes, electrical system troubleshooting, suspension work, tire services, and routine oil changes. The facility utilises factory-level diagnostic tools and software to accurately pinpoint check-engine lights and mechanical faults, providing technicians with the same data available to dealership service departments.

According to Vasken Manouelian, Dr Auto Tech facility has decades of experience providing complete automotive care, routine maintenance, and advanced vehicle diagnostics. Operating as an independent alternative to expensive dealerships, the shop is known for detailed diagnostic communication, fair pricing, and personalized customer service.

Equipment updates

The shop has equipped its facility with all latest diagnostic equipment, ensuring technicians have access to current software and hardware needed to service newer vehicle models. Modern European vehicles rely on complex electronic control systems that require specialised scan tools and manufacturer-specific software for accurate diagnosis. The investment in updated equipment allows Dr Auto Tech to maintain service capability as automotive technology evolves.

About Dr Auto Tech

Dr Auto Tech operates in Hermosa Beach, California, providing automotive repair and maintenance services for European, exotic, and select high-end vehicles. The independently owned shop serves as an alternative to dealership service departments. Additional information is available at .