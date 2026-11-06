Expert Explains Why Ukraine Is Exporting Electricity Despite Power Outages

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Kharchenko, Director of the Energy Research Center, said this in comments to Ukrinform.

"The destruction and damage to DTEK's thermal power plants have not resulted in a power generation shortfall. There is currently no shortage of generating capacity. That is evident from the fact that Ukraine still has to export electricity because, unfortunately, damage to high-voltage transmission networks prevents us from delivering sufficient volumes to consumers in cities such as Kyiv," Kharchenko said.

: Kyiv facing most severe electricity and water supply disruptions following Russian attack

He stressed that damage to high-voltage transmission networks is the main cause of the current power supply disruptions. At the same time, Russian strikes are hitting not the key substation components that have already been protected, but secondary equipment.

According to Kharchenko, such damage could be repaired quickly, but repeated attacks prevent energy workers from carrying out repair work consistently at the affected sites.

The expert also commented on water supply problems in Kyiv. According to him, the city's water utility has backup power sources, but they cannot ensure water supply to all residential buildings. The primary purpose of backup power is to prevent the water distribution system from being depleted.

"Backup power keeps the system ready so that water can be restored to homes quickly once electricity returns. However, it cannot currently provide the full capacity required to ensure uninterrupted water supply to all households during outages," Kharchenko said.

As reported, Russian forces have launched 78 attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the past three days. The strikes have targeted both power plants and electricity transmission facilities.

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