Nithya Raman Faces Council Test After Los Angeles Victory

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 7 (IANS) Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman must now win support from a City Council that overwhelmingly backed her defeated rival, Karen Bass, to deliver promises on homelessness, housing and city services.

None of Raman's council colleagues endorsed her mayoral bid. Thirteen of the other 14 members backed Bass, including fellow members of the Democratic Socialists of America.

After Bass conceded Thursday, nearly every councilmember signalled a willingness to work with Raman. Their cooperation will be essential: the council approves the budget and confirms mayoral appointees.

“Disagreement is inevitable, but dysfunction is a choice, and we do not have the luxury right now of dysfunction,” council budget committee chair Katy Yaroslavsky told LAist.

Raman has pledged to halve the number of people living in tents and encampments before the 2028 Olympics, triple annual housing construction and establish a staffed film office to help bring Hollywood jobs back to the city.

In a video message Thursday, she addressed residents who had voted for Bass or stayed away from the election.

“I am going to City Hall to work every single day to earn your trust, and to earn your trust in this city again,” Raman said, according to LAist.

Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez, who backed Bass, identified affordability and protecting renters as areas where he and Raman could cooperate.

“There are moments where we might not be on the same page, as with this mayoral campaign, but there's a lot that we agree on,” he told the outlet.

Ysabel Jurado, who chairs the council's homelessness committee, also pledged support for work on affordable housing, safer streets and reliable services.

“Mayor-elect Raman will have a committed partner in me as we take on that work,” she said in a statement quoted by LAist.

Even some of Raman's sharper critics offered congratulations and cooperation. Councilmember Monica Rodriguez called her Thursday, while Imelda Padilla said she looked forward to strengthening ties between the San Fernando Valley and City Hall.

Raman's agenda will face financial constraints. Yaroslavsky warned that the incoming mayor would lead Los Angeles through a difficult budget period.

The two have previously found common ground on spending. They were the only councilmembers to oppose last year's $2.6 billion Convention Center expansion, citing financial risks, LAist reported.

“We can't spend money we don't have,” Yaroslavsky said.

An early council decision will concern Raman's replacement in the 4th District. Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson's office indicated that an appointment was under consideration. The city charter also permits a special election.

Beyond the council, Raman has an ally in City Controller Kenneth Mejia, the only elected City Hall official to endorse her. The Los Angeles Times reported that she had promised to allow him to audit every dollar of city spending on homelessness.

Raman is a two-term councilmember who entered the mayoral contest in February, shortly before the filing deadline and after previously endorsing Bass. Bass had supported Raman's council re-election campaign two years earlier.